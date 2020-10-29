If you’ve been dreaming of a white Halloween, it looks like you may be in luck.
The first snowfall of the season for southern New Hampshire is expected to bring 1 to 2 slushy inches by Friday morning and possibly up to 4 inches in the higher elevations of the Monadnock region, according to Mike Ekster, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Winter weather advisories were posted for parts of Cheshire, Hillsborough and Sullivan counties as the storm responsible for the snow was moved north by the remnants from Hurricane Zeta, which was moving off the New Jersey coast Thursday night.
Rain moved in on Thursday and was expected to transition to heavy, wet snow overnight as colder air filtered into the region.
Ekster said the snow could come down hard enough overnight to create some slippery spots for drivers Friday morning.
While southern areas will see their first snow this season, northern New Hampshire was hit with several inches during a storm on Oct. 17.
October snowstorms aren’t uncommon in New Hampshire. The biggest in recent memory was a historic storm that struck the state in 2011 and dumped more than 22 inches of snow in Concord, just over 30 inches in Jaffrey, and caused nearly 240,000 power outages just before Halloween.
“This will be nothing like that, but certainly we are prone to bigger storms,” Ekster said.
The New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Department of Transportation urged residents to use caution.
“The first storm of the season requires us to brush off our winter driving skills. NHDOT crews are ready to respond to this event. You are safer at home but if you must travel, please drive slowly, leaving ample space between yourself and others. And as always, don’t crowd the plows as they work to clear the roadways for safe travel,” DOT Commissioner Victoria Sheehan said in a news release.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s on Friday, but the snow won’t stick around for long.
Ekster said temperatures will rise into the middle 40s for Halloween on Saturday and by next week the region could see a big warm-up.
“Even though it’s a long ways out, next Thursday we could be talking about 65 to 70 degrees in southern New Hampshire. The pattern is favoring much warmer temperatures” he said.