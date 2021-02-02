A trained National Weather Service weather spotter logged 16 inches of snowfall in Atkinson, the largest snowfall recorded in the Granite State from the snowstorm overnight Monday.
Southern Rockingham County bore the brunt of the snowfall, with Atkinson neighbors Salem (15.5 inches) and Plaistow (15 inches) logging out the top three in the state.
Hampton on the coast recorded 14.8 inches.
The totals were provided to the Weather Service, which uses a variety of sources, including trained weather spotters, community volunteers and amateur radio users to measure and record weather events. All measurements were taken around 7 a.m. or earlier.
Other double digit totals included Madison, 11 inches; Rindge, 12 inches; Keene, 10 inches; Hudson 13 inches; Brookline and Milford, 12 inches; Dover and Barrington, 10 inches.
Less snow fell in the north. For example, Jefferson logged only 2.4 inches, and Ashland had 2.5 inches.
Meanwhile, electricity was flowing to nearly all New Hampshire homes and businesses Tuesday morning.
As of 9:45 a.m., the state's largest electric utility, Eversource, reported only 10 customers without power.
New Hampshire Electric Co-op had 65 without power, and Unitil reported only one power outage, in Hampton.