Snow from Monday night piled up to 10 inches or more in a handful of New Hampshire communities, according to unofficial reports from the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service relayed a report of 12 inches of snow in Milford and 11 in New Ipswich. Some Great North Woods towns also had sizable accumulations: 10 inches in Jefferson and 8 or 9 inches in surrounding towns. The Derry-Manchester-Concord area saw snow totals of around 7 and 8 inches, with less at the Seacoast.
Greenland reported 4 inches.
At the peak of the storm, 25,000 Eversource customers were without power, said Kaitlyn Woods, a company spokesman. By midafternoon, the company was working on restoring power to 205 customers; Nashua had 89 customers without power, the single community with the large number awaiting restoration.
Unitil had no customers without power at mid-afternoon. New Hampshire Electric Coop had four.
"We appreciate that the reliability of electric service for our customers has never been more important than now, during these uncertain times," said Eversource spokesman Kaitlyn Woods.