Only a fraction of New Hampshire power customers were without electricity this morning, following the Monday night storm that dumped heavy, wet snow on much of the Granite State, nearly a foot in a few locations.
At 9 a.m., Eversource listed 6,740 customers without power, a little more than 1% of its customer base. A customer outage map shows the Merrimack River Valley the hardest hit and with a belt from Brentwood to Rochester.
At the peak of the storm, 25,000 Eversource customers were without power, said Kaitlyn Woods, a company spokesman.
"The southern and eastern parts of the state were hardest-hit, with power outages scattered throughout southern New Hampshire, including outages on our transmission system that impacted thousands of our customers," Woods said.
The New Hampshire Electric Coop reported 69 customers without power; about a third were in New Durham, the hardest hit town. Liberty Utilities tweeted that about 500 customers in Lebanon were without power Wednesday night; they were restored about midnight.
Unitil had 18 customers without power by midmorning. It expected to be restoring power throughout the morning with a Stratham customer to be the last to have power restored by 1 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported 10 inches in Jefferson and 8 or 9 inches in most Great North Woods towns. In Hillsborough County, public spotters reported 11 and 12 inches in New Ipswich and Milford, respectively. Totals were about half that in the Mancester-Derry-Concord area and tapered further at the coast.
Greenland reported 4 inches.
For today, the Manchester forecast calls for partly sunny day with a high of 46. Fog and a chance of rain are forecast for Wednesday. Northern areas face a chance of snow Thursdsay night.
At Eversource, out-of-state crews assisted the effort and the company expects restoration for all customers by day's end.