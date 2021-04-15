A messy spring snowstorm is expected to bring several inches of snow to parts of New Hampshire today [Friday] before a warmup begins next week.
Winter storm warnings and advisories were issued for much of the state beginning late Thursday night and lasting into early Saturday morning as the National Weather Service predicted 4 to 10 inches could fall in the higher elevations of western and southwestern New Hampshire and the White Mountains.
In addition to slippery travel, forecasters also warned of the potential for power outages due to the weight of heavy, wet snow on tree branches.
“There’s a pretty good chance that most people in the area will see snow around (Friday) morning, even into Manchester and Concord. We could even see slushy accumulations all the way to the coast,” said Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The Manchester area could get 1 to 3 inches, he said.
Forecasting the snow amounts is tricky because they’ll fluctuate dramatically with elevation, with double-digit snowfall accumulations more likely at 1,000 to 2,000 feet and above, Schroeter said.
As with many spring storms, the snow will likely accumulate more on non-paved surfaces.
“With just 3 to 4 inches sticking to tree limbs, the concern is that could cause some power outages,” Schroeter said.
For areas that see more rain, Schroeter said more than an inch is possible.
“It’s good because we’re dry. We definitely need the rainfall as we head toward summer,” he said.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday showed moderate drought persisting in southwestern and northwestern New Hampshire with abnormally dry conditions elsewhere.
Victoria Sheehan, commissioner for the state Department of Transportation, encouraged people to delay travel until after the storm.
“You are safer at home during inclement weather and it provides NHDOT the ability to clear travel surfaces,” she said in a news release.
For those who must hit the road, Sheehan encouraged them to slow down, allow enough time to get to their destination, leave space between their car and others, and asked that drivers not “crowd the plow.”
Any snow that accumulates won't last long, Schroeter said. Once the storm passes, temperatures are expected to begin climbing into the 50s over the weekend and into the low to middle 60s Monday and Tuesday.