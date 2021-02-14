Along with much of the country, New Hampshire is in for a stormy start to the week, according to the National Weather Service.
“It is pretty stormy this week overall,” Michael Clair, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gray, Maine, said on Sunday.
Southern New Hampshire will see snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday. The accumulation is expected to be between 2 to 4 inches, depending on how much sleet piles up before turning to freezing rain, Clair said.
“Once you move north, we are expecting it to steadily increase,” Clair said.
The snow totals could be 7 to 10 inches in the White Mountains and 8 to 12 inches closer to the Canadian border, according to the forecast.
The weather is typical for this time of year.
“We would be expecting to see storms like this,” Clair said.
The storm is expected to bring travel disruptions and “concern for power outages” from Texas to Maine, according to the National Weather Service. The entire state of Texas was under a winter storm warning Sunday afternoon.
“Right now, the storm is down impacting the southern plains in Texas and they are expecting snow and ice all the way to the Gulf Coast before it comes up here,” Clair said.
After a break Wednesday, another storm is expected to come Thursday into Friday.
“It is a little early on that one still, but early thinking is it won’t be a clean snowstorm again; probably another mix,” Clair said.