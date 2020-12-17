Slick roads will be the order of the day in much of New Hampshire on Thursday, state highway and emergency officials said.
According to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, the storm wind down by 4 p.m.
Parts of Grafton, Carroll, Sullivan, Merrimack, Belknap, Strafford, Cheshire, Rockingham and Hillsborough counties could see 6 to 12 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
“If you must travel, please slow down and drive for the conditions, leaving plenty of space between your car and others, as well as plenty of time to reach your destination," Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan said in a statement on Wednesday. "As always, please don’t crowd the plow. We will be doing our best to clear roadways and keep New Hampshire moving.”
Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon said the storm will not impact the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine around New Hampshire. The shipments of Pfizer vaccine that arrived in the state Monday have already been distributed to hospitals, Leon said, and additional shipments are not expected until next week.
In Manchester, a snow emergency will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. Any vehicle parked on the streets will be towed and impounded. Vehicles parked in the downtown district are not subject to towing until after 1 am. Look for the blinking strobe lights placed at various intersections throughout the city or call the Highway Department at 624-6444.
Snow Emergency parking is available at:
— Victory Parking Garage at 25 Vine Street between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Vehicles parking outside these times will be subject to parking fees of 75 cents per hour and can be paid at any meter in the garage.
— Pearl Street Parking Lot located off Orange Street between Elm and Chestnut Streets is available between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Unauthorized vehicles in the lot outside of these times will be subject to parking tickets.
— Behind West Side Arena located at 2 Electric Street is also available between 8 p.m. to 8:00 am. Unauthorized vehicles in this lot outside of these times will be subject to towing and parking tickets.
Vehicles that are impounded will be stored at the city’s vehicle impoundment area, located in Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street. In order to recover an impounded vehicle, the owner will be required to present proof of ownership and make a payment of $110 in cash. Vehicles not recovered within 24 hours will be subject to additional towing and storage charges.
Go to manchesternh.gov/snow to sign up for automatic e-mail or text notifications of snow emergencies.
Visit ReadyNH.gov to learn more about keeping safe during emergencies.