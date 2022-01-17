New Hampshire got it all — snow, rain and wind — during a winter storm that made its way up the East Coast Monday.
At least three ski resorts in the White Mountains closed for the day because of heavy winds and snowfall.
At the storm’s peak, Unitil worked to restore 2,800 outages, mostly along the Seacoast, according to a news release. Several roads also had to be closed because of coastal flooding.
Hampton and Rye detoured traffic on Route 1A (Ocean Boulevard).
“This is due to the road being compromised and the pavement could collapse,” a news release from Rye police read.
In Manchester, several streets flooded because of blocked storm drains.
At the height of the storm, the National Weather Service reported up to 2 inches of snow falling an hour across certain parts of the Granite State.
The state Department of Transportation said with accumulations making roads difficult for travel, the average plow route took two to three hours to complete.
As of 8:50 a.m., state police had responded to 54 crashes and weather-related calls.
Route 16 in Dover was closed for about half an hour because of crashes, according to state police. A cruiser was struck, but no troopers were injured.
Seacoast
Besides flooding, the Seacoast was under a high-wind warning until 4 p.m. Monday.
The Isles of Shoals off the coast of New Hampshire saw gusts up to 72 mph, NBC10-TV Boston meteorologist Matt Noyes wrote on social media.
Unitil outages on the Seacoast were mostly restored by 4:30 in the afternoon, according to its website.
Hampton’s fire department was busy into the afternoon, responding to a transformer fire, branches on wires and flooding caused by high tide.
North Country
Much of the northern part of the state was under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m.
“Wind chills are expected to fall to about 20 below in the mountains Tuesday evening and overnight as colder air moves back into the region,” the warning read.
Berlin, Lancaster, Bethlehem, Lincoln, Littleton, Thornton, Waterville Valley and Woodstock were among the areas expected to get between 8 and 15 inches.
Ski resorts
McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester reported 7 inches of fresh snow. The terrain is 100% open.
Ragged Mountain had to shut down its lifts for a while but reopened in the afternoon.
Gunstock in Gilford reported 8 inches of snow before it changed to rain.
“Glades opened today and the getting was good!” the resort wrote on Facebook.
Cranmore in North Conway reported a foot of snow as of 12:45 p.m. and continued to operate, calling it a “powder day.”
Some ski resorts, including Cannon, Loon and Waterville Valley were unable to operate because of the strong winds and snow conditions.
“We battled the blizzard as long as we could but Mother Nature got the best of us,” Waterville Valley wrote on Facebook.
All three resorts were expected to reopen Tuesday.