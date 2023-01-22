Snow Plows

Mechanic Josh Mathison checks a plow blade on a truck at the Manchester Public Works yard on Thursday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A storm that was expected in New Hampshire Sunday night may drop between 6 and 10 inches of snow across the Granite State before departing late Monday, forecasters said — with another system potentially bringing more white stuff by midweek.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Advisories for New Hampshire for Sunday and Monday, as a winter storm moved into the area bringing with it the possibility of heavy, wet snow in some areas of the Granite State.