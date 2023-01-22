A storm that was expected in New Hampshire Sunday night may drop between 6 and 10 inches of snow across the Granite State before departing late Monday, forecasters said — with another system potentially bringing more white stuff by midweek.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Advisories for New Hampshire for Sunday and Monday, as a winter storm moved into the area bringing with it the possibility of heavy, wet snow in some areas of the Granite State.
The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and NH State Fire Marshal’s Office urged residents and visitors to be prepared for possible power outages and difficult driving conditions.
“You can take simple preparedness steps to keep you and your family safe,” said HSEM Director Robert Buxton in a statement. “Stay informed by listening to local weather reports. If you must travel, make sure your vehicle’s emergency kit is well stocked and includes a flashlight, food, water and a blanket.”
State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey warned accumulating snow from last week’s storm and Sunday night’s system could build up around building vents — a possible safety issue involving carbon monoxide.
“If you do get a lot of snow, be sure to shovel it away from any vents, and if you lose power, never run a generator inside or right next to a home,” Toomey said in a statement.
He reminds residents to run generators outside and at least 10 feet away from windows, doors, and vents.
Coos County and northern Carroll and Grafton counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from Sunday night until 4 p.m. Monday, with forecasters calling for snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.
Belknap, southern Carroll and Grafton, Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, western and central Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from Sunday night until 10 p.m. Monday.
Snow accumulations are expected to be between 4 and 8 inches with wind gusts as high as 35 mph predicted for parts of the region.
Coastal Rockingham County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 p.m. Monday, with snow accumulations expected between 2 and 4 inches and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
High astronomical tides combined with the storm also may lead to minor coastal flooding, forecasters warned.
Sunshine is expected to return Tuesday, forecasters said, with a few showers possible late in the day in the northern part of the state.
Another winter weather system is predicted to arrive Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday with the potential for more snow or a wintry mix, while changing to rain in southern areas of the state.
City officials in Concord and Dover announced overnight parking bans Sunday night into Monday ahead of the storm.
No on-street parking on any street citywide was allowed in Concord from midnight to 7 a.m. Monday. A citywide parking ban was announced in Dover beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, until 6 a.m. Monday.