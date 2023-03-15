Deflated dome

The NH SportsDome in Goffstown deflated and sustained a large rip overnight in what authorities believe was related to the storm that dropped up to 3 feet of snow in parts of New Hampshire.

 Jeffrey Hastings

Eversource said it will take until 6 p.m. Friday to restore power to nearly all of its customers in New Hampshire after a nor’easter dropped up to 3 feet of snow in parts of the state.

The majority of 52,000 Eversource customers without power early Wednesday afternoon will be restored sooner, the company announced Wednesday.