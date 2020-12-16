Slick roads will be the order of the day in much of New Hampshire on Thursday, state highway and emergency officials said.
“Based on anticipated heavy snowfall during commuter hours, we are recommending essential travel only,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan said in a statement on Wednesday.
She added: "If you must travel, please slow down and drive for the conditions, leaving plenty of space between your car and others, as well as plenty of time to reach your destination. As always, please don’t crowd the plow. We will be doing our best to clear roadways and keep New Hampshire moving.”
According to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, the storm wind down by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Parts of Grafton, Carroll, Sullivan, Merrimack, Belknap, Strafford, Cheshire, Rockingham and Hillsborough counties could see 6 to 10 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Sheehan said heavy snowfall rates will mean poor visibility. Gusty winds along the coast could also lead to dangerous driving conditions.
"If you have the ability to telework or engage in remote school opportunities, we recommend that you do so," she said.
The duration of the storm, from Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, also had safety officials concerned.
“As with every snowstorm, be prepared,” said New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper. “Throughout this storm, we are expecting very cold temperatures."
Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon said the storm will not impact the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine around New Hampshire. The shipments of Pfizer vaccine that arrived in the state Monday have already been distributed to hospitals, Leon said, and additional shipments are not expected until next week.
Visit ReadyNH.gov to learn more about keeping safe during emergencies.