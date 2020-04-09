CONCORD – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Coos County from 8 A.M. Thursday morning until 2:00 p.m. on Friday.
Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches in southern Coos County and 7 to 12 inches in northern Coos County, NWS said.
This spring storm will make travel very difficult, or nearly impossible, at times. Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, have an emergency kit with food, water and a flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency, it's advised.
“During the storm, only travel if absolutely necessary,” New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper said. “Once the storm begins, travel will be hazardous. If you must travel, remember to clear snow and ice from your vehicle, slow down, allow extra time for travel, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.”
Harper provides these additional reminders:
- Slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
- Do not crowd the plows or emergency crews.
- Clear all snow and ice off your car, including your roof, around lights, and license plates before traveling.
- Bridges, overpasses, and exposed road areas are the most prone to icy conditions.
- Visit ReadyNH.gov to learn more preparedness tips to help you and your family stay safe.
Director Harper encouraged everyone to plan ahead for disasters. The core steps toward preparedness is:
- Make an emergency kit,
- Have a family emergency plan, and
- Stay informed by signing up for NH Alerts.