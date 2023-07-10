Lee French had just arrived at his family’s camper, parked for the season at Pilgrim Pines Conference Center in Swanzey, when a flash flood overtook the entire property Sunday afternoon.
Heavy rains into Monday forced the Christian camp and retreat center to be evacuated. This included the Camp Squanto summer camp program for kids, many of whom had just been dropped off by family members.
“It is a single road in, and that road became a raging river,” French said in a telephone interview Monday. “You wouldn’t want to try to cross that.”
Heavy rain over the past couple of days washed out roads all across Swanzey and surrounding towns in Cheshire County. On Monday afternoon, Swanzey police asked motorists not to drive past road closed signs because of the substantial damage.
A flash flood warning caused French and others at Pilgrim Pines to prepare for the worst. He immediately moved a Mustang he had borrowed from a friend to higher ground.
Much of the area saw between 3 and 5 inches of rain over a 24-hour period. Additional rain and thunderstorms were expected to add between 1 to 3 inches later Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued a flood warning for parts of Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Sullivan counties until 6 p.m. Monday. Other areas of the state were under flood advisories and watches.
“Heavy rain from yesterday will combine with additional rainfall today to continue flooding over the warned area,” the warning read. “The Ashuelot River and its tributaries will remain high with minor flooding expected. Some roads and properties near the river and streams will continue to see flood impacts into this evening.”
The weather service also warned of potential flooding on parts of the Connecticut, Pemigewasset and Sugar rivers. The Connecticut River in North Walpole is expected to rise above flood stage and crest Wednesday afternoon, according to the flood warning.
According to the forecast, “additional showers and thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and flooding Thursday afternoon through Friday.”
Route 10 in Winchester sustained serious damage and remained impassable for most of the day.
Stoddard Fire and Rescue reported the flooding of Island Pond, which they warned could flood the basements of nearby homes. Members of the department went door to door to check on residents.
Kings Highway in Stoddard was open only to emergency vehicles for much of the day.
Swanzey swamped
At the height of the storm Sunday, Swanzey police asked residents to avoid driving in town.
“Units are all tied up and are not able to check all roads,” the post read. “If the roads are covered in water do not attempt to pass through.”
Pilgrim Pines Conference Center had “devastating losses to buildings and property during (Sunday’s) storm,” the camp posted on Facebook Monday morning.
“All guests, campers and staff are safe,” the post read. “Operations have been temporarily shut down. More updates to follow here when available.”
Swanzey Fire Chief William Gould said the decision was made to evacuate the camp Sunday night as a precaution with the assistance of the Keene Fire Department and Swift Water Rescue Team.
“People from the previous week were trying to get out and people who were checking in were trying to check-in for the upcoming week,” he said. “They had an overflow of people.”
He said the camp will be closed for “quite a while” because of the damage. Some of the employees are being sent home along with guests.
The area of Swanzey Lake, Cram Hill, Pebble Hill, Winch Hill and Dunn Hill roads was devastated by heavy flooding.
“There are some roads that are completely washed out that they need to do a full repair,” Gould said.
Around 3 p.m. Sunday, a Cheshire County EMS ambulance got stuck after the Dunn Hill Road collapsed under it.
Stranded at home
Monday evening, Donald Jones and his family were stranded in their home on Corliss Road in Swanzey with no electricity. Thanks in part to leftovers from a party, they have several days’ worth of food.
“Our road is completely gone,” he said. “We are pretty secluded.”
The family is keeping the refrigerator and freezer closed to keep it cold and are collecting rain water, which they boil.
“If anyone wants to send a drone up the mountain with coffee I wouldn’t mind,” he joked on Facebook.
Family and friends have reached out to help, but there is not much anyone can do without a long hike to the secluded property.
Dangerous travel
French said a family he knows ended up sleeping in their car until the road was safe enough for them to get out and drive home to Connecticut.
Two of French’s daughters, who were set to attend Camp Squanto, were disappointed to have to head home to Merrimack. For a while, the family was trapped between two overflowing streams, with water lapping away at part of the camper’s front stabilizer.
“The main access road was completely washed out,” he said. “You couldn’t get through.”
Monday evening, authorities were responding to more emergencies as high water continued to threaten homes and vehicles.
In Alstead, shortly before 7 p.m., a person was reported rescued from a vehicle on Thayer Brook Road after the vehicle was caught up in a raging torrent.
And in Acworth at around 7 p.m., pager reports indicated rescuers were responding to Route 123A to help 12 people stranded inside a home that was being inundated by floodwater.