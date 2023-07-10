Swansey flooding

Swanzey and surrounding towns in Cheshire County were hard hit with flooding after torrential rains Sunday flood roads and caused at least one camp to be evacuated.

 Jeffrey Hastings

Lee French had just arrived at his family’s camper, parked for the season at Pilgrim Pines Conference Center in Swanzey, when a flash flood overtook the entire property Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rains into Monday forced the Christian camp and retreat center to be evacuated. This included the Camp Squanto summer camp program for kids, many of whom had just been dropped off by family members.

Swanzey Dam

Repair work is underway to reinforce the dam at the outlet of Swanzey Lake in Swanzey.
Ambulance stranded along Dunn Hill Road

A Cheshire County EMS ambulance is stranded along Dunn Hill Road in Swanzey on Sunday afternoon.