Swansey flooding

Swanzey and surrounding towns in Cheshire County were hard hit with flooding after torrential rains Sunday flood roads and caused at least one camp to be evacuated.

 Jeffrey Hastings

Heavy rain over the past couple days washed out roads in Swanzey and surrounding towns in Cheshire County and prompted at least one camp to be evacuated.

Much of the region saw between 3 and 5 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. Additional rain and thunderstorms could add another 1 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. 