Heavy rain over the past couple days washed out roads in Swanzey and surrounding towns in Cheshire County and prompted at least one camp to be evacuated.
Much of the region saw between 3 and 5 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. Additional rain and thunderstorms could add another 1 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The service issued a flood warning for parts of Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Sullivan counties until 6 p.m. Monday.
"Heavy rain from yesterday will combine with additional rainfall today to continue flooding over the warned area," the warning reads. "The Ashuelot River and its tributaries will remain high with minor flooding expected. Some roads and properties near the river and streams will continue to see flood impacts into this evening."
Route 10 in Winchester has sustained serious damage and as of 1 p.m. Monday was unpassable.
Stoddard Fire and Rescue reported the flooding of Island Pond, which could flood the basements of nearby homes. Member of the department went door to door to check on residents.
Kings Highway in Stoddard was only open for emergency vehicles as of about 10 a.m.
Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Swanzey police asked residents to avoid driving in town.
“Units are all tied up and are not able to check all roads,” the post reads. “If the roads are covered in water do not attempt to pass through.”
Pilgrim Pines Conference Center, a Christian camp and retreat center in Swanzey, saw “devastating losses to buildings and property during yesterday’s storm,” the camp posted on Facebook Monday morning. The camp was evacuated.
“All guests, campers and staff are safe,” the post reads. “Operations have been temporarily shut down. More updates to follow here when available.”
The Swanzey Recreation Department had to cancel its camp at Swanzey Lake because of flooding.
Besides Route 10, the Winchester Fire Department reported just before 6 p.m. Sunday that Forest Lake, Old Spofford and Westport roads were closed because of flooding.
“Do not attempt to drive through any water going over roads you do not know the condition of the road under the water,” a Facebook post reads. “Please stay safe.”
This is a developing story. Check back here for more.