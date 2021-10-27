A pickup truck was heavily damaged Tuesday night when a tree fell on it on Main Street in Hopkinton. The driver was not injured, according to police at the scene. The lights from emergency vehicles are illuminating the tree’s branches.
The first nor’easter of the season produced strong winds in New Hampshire, but caused little damage compared to that seen in southern New England.
The strongest gusts hit New Hampshire late Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Cornwell.
A 46 mph gust was recorded at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Concord saw a gust of 44 mph, and Portsmouth had one of 36 mph. Cornwell said gusts of almost 70 mph were recorded on the Isles of Shoals.
The wind knocked down tree limbs and took out power for about 23,000 homes and businesses that get electricity through Eversource, utility spokesman William Hinkle said. The company’s smart switches restored power to 10,000 of those customers within minutes, Hinkle said, with the rest reconnected by Wednesday evening.
The damage in New Hampshire was minor compared to power outages affecting much of eastern Massachusetts. Thousands on Cape Cod and the South Shore were still without power late Wednesday. Hinkle said as soon as power is restored in New Hampshire, local crews would be trucking down to help in Massachusetts.
Although it has been raining on and off for almost three days in southern New Hampshire, Cornwell said October rainfall for the region is below average. With Wednesday’s rain, the area has seen about 2 inches this month, but the average rainfall for this point in October is almost 3 3/4 inches.
The dry fall this year stands in contrast to the soggy October of 2020. Cornwell said with the changing climate, weather patterns might be more likely to change too.
“You’re going to have these swings where the wets might be more wet, and the dries might be more dry,” he said.
As for the future of nor’easters, Cornwell said a lot of factors affect the complicated systems, any of which could shift in a changing climate.
“There’s a lot that impacts a nor’easter’s strength,” Cornwell said. “There are a lot of moving gears into the development of the nor’easter storm — a lot of that will be modified or different.”
The rain from this nor’easter is expected to give way to clear skies on Thursday.
But Cornwell warned Granite Staters not to get their hopes up for a sunny weekend. More rain is expected Saturday and early Sunday.
“Looks like another gusty and rainy event,” he said.