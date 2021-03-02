Strong winds have caused power outages across the state.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 4 p.m. with northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph across the entire state.
The outages come as temperatures dipped below freezing.
As of 8:45 a.m., about 2,000 Eversource customers were without power in Dover. The library is without power and is not expected to open until 11 a.m. The Woodman Park Elementary School is closed for the day after losing power.
“The school district also reports that some bus routes may be delayed due to road closures and downed trees,” a note to residents reads.
As of 9:30 a.m., Eversource reported 18,853 of 537,327 customers in the state were without power. Dover had the most with 1,803 and Londonderry had 1,149 outages, according to the company.
Other towns included Amherst (814), Barrington (911) and Effingham (715).
According to Eversource, the hardest hit regions include Derry-Nashua, Rochester-Dover, Bedford and Keene areas.
"Our crews are working around the clock to restore power. Overnight, we restored more than 76,600 customers," its website reads.
As of 10 a.m., Liberty Utilizes reported 274 customers without power. Most are expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m., according to its website.
In Portsmouth, Middle Street between Austin and Highland streets are closed due to a large tree bringing down several utility poles.
"Extensive cleanup and repairs are underway," according to a note from the police department. "At this time there is no indication of when the roadways will re-open. There are no reported injuries at this time."
The National Weather service reports the cold and wind will be short-lived.
"Tomorrow we'll have much lighter winds and highs back into the 30s and even some lower 40s," a Facebook post from its Gray, Maine, station reads.
This is a developing story for more check back here throughout the day.