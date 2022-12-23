Tree down in Manchester
A crew clear a downed tree on Chestnut Street in Manchester during Friday's storm.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

More than 120,000 customers were without power across Friday as strong winds and heavy rains toppled trees and brought down wires across New Hampshire.

Line crews had knocked that number down to just over 45,000 still in the dark by 5 p.m. But the number had risen to more than 120,000 at 7:30 p.m.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com