CONCORD – As of 8:30 a.m., more than 60,000 customers are without power across New Hampshire as strong winds  toppled trees bringing down wires.

  • The coast of New Hampshire is under a Hurricane Force Wind Warning until 3 a.m. Saturday. Winds are expected to range from 40 mph to just over 50 mph with gusts up to almost 75 mph.
  • Coos, Northern Grafton, Rockingham and Strafford counties are under a High Wind Warning through early Saturday morning. Winds are expected to range from 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
  • Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Southern Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Sullivan counties are under a Wind Advisory. Winds are expected to range from 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.