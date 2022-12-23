CONCORD – As of 8:30 a.m., more than 60,000 customers are without power across New Hampshire as strong winds toppled trees bringing down wires.
The coast of New Hampshire is under a Hurricane Force Wind Warning until 3 a.m. Saturday. Winds are expected to range from 40 mph to just over 50 mph with gusts up to almost 75 mph.
Coos, Northern Grafton, Rockingham and Strafford counties are under a High Wind Warning through early Saturday morning. Winds are expected to range from 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Southern Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Sullivan counties are under a Wind Advisory. Winds are expected to range from 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
“If you lose power, practice power outage safety to keep you and your family safe,” said Robert Buxton, Director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Never run a generator indoors. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 9-1-1.”
Report power outages to your utility provider every 24 hours until it is restored:
Eversource 1-800-662-7764
Liberty Utilities 1-855-349-9455
NH Electric Co-Op 1-800-343-6432
Unitil 1-888-301-7700
Buxton also made the following safety recommendations:
Visit ReadyNH.gov to learn more about keeping safe during emergencies.
Stay informed by signing up for NH Alerts and monitoring National Weather Service radio or broadcast weather reports.
Use flashlights, rather than candles, for emergency lighting.
Do not use a gas range or oven as an alternate source of heat.
Only use a generator that has been wired to the building electrical service by a professional electrician.