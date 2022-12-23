Tree down in Manchester
A crew clear a downed tree on Chestnut Street in Manchester during Friday's storm.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

More than 80,000 customers are without power across Friday as strong winds and heavy rains toppled trees and brought down wires across New Hampshire.

Seacoast areas of the Granite State are under a Hurricane Force Wind Warning until 3 a.m. Saturday, with winds expected to range from 40 mph to just over 50 mph, and gusts approaching 75 mph, the National Weather Service said.

