More than 80,000 customers are without power across Friday as strong winds and heavy rains toppled trees and brought down wires across New Hampshire.
Seacoast areas of the Granite State are under a Hurricane Force Wind Warning until 3 a.m. Saturday, with winds expected to range from 40 mph to just over 50 mph, and gusts approaching 75 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Coos, Northern Grafton, Rockingham and Strafford counties are under a High Wind Warning through early Saturday morning. Winds there are expected to range from 25 mph to 35 mph, some gusts topping 60 mph.
Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Southern Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Sullivan counties are under a Wind Advisory, with winds between 20 mph to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.
“If you lose power, practice power outage safety to keep you and your family safe,” Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. “Never run a generator indoors. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 9-1-1.”
After restoring power to more than 121,500 customers statewide following last week’s winter storm, Eversource said it brought in hundreds of outside crews ahead of the Christmas weekend storm to assist with restoring power.
“We recognize the timing of this storm, right before Christmas and on the heels of last week’s storm, is less than ideal and we’re taking all necessary actions now so our team is ready to respond to whatever this storm may bring,” said Doug Fley, Eversource President of Electric Operations in New Hampshire, in a statement. “Our employees who work in the field and behind the scenes are ready to give up their holiday time off to ensure that our customers can enjoy their Christmas weekend.”
As of 11 a.m., about 53,000 Eversource customers were without power in New Hampshire Londonderry was among one of the hardest hit communities, with 3,300 customers without power. Another hard-hit area was the Lakes Region, with about 3,200 customers in Laconia and 2,600 in Gilford in the dark.
Unitil Corporation opened its System Emergency Operations Center Friday morning to coordinate response efforts as high winds and heavy rain pounded the area.
As of 11 a.m., just under 5,000 customers in Unitil’s New Hampshire service territories were without power due to wind impacts from the storm.
“Crews have been making progress in some areas, but the conditions are challenging as downed trees and wires and broken utility poles can require significant resources and repair time,” Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O’Meara said. “We realize that this is a difficult time for a storm like this as many people are planning to be together with their families as we head into the holiday weekend, but we anticipate that restoration efforts will likely continue into Saturday. Our crews will be working around the clock to bring all customers back online as quickly as possible.”
Wind gusts over 50 mph have been reported in the area and the threat of high winds is expected to continue into the afternoon, which Unitil warned may result in additional power outages.
Unitil officials said in a release crews are working closely with municipal emergency first responders to assist with public safety issues, which include numerous downed wires and road closures, while restoring power to customers where possible.
Liberty Utilities reported 1,388 customers without power as of 11 a.m. New Hampshire Electric Co-Op reported over 21,000 customers without power, with Barnstead and Nottingham the hardest hit areas.
Schools in the south end have lost power, including MST, Jewett, Memorial and Southside. We are sending MST CTE students to home high schools. Students can be dismissed to parents or guardians at MST, Jewett, Memorial and Southside. We are coordinating transportation home for students who ride the bus
We have lost power at McLaughlin Middle School and Green Acres Elementary. We must unfortunately close school at these schools ONLY today, Friday, December 23. If students are already on buses to these schools, they will be re-routed back to their stop. At this time, we are continuing with the school day as usual at all other schools.
In Hampton, flooding was reported along Ashworth Avenue and Ocean Boulevard as strong winds sent waves crashing ashore.
In Manchester, schools in the city’s South End lost power including Manchester School of Technology, Jewett Elementary, Memorial High School and Southside Middle School. Students were being dismissed to parents and guardians, and school officials were coordinating transportation home for students who ride the bus.
McLaughlin Middle School and Green Acres Elementary lost power early Friday morning and are closed.
Customers are asked to report power outages to their utility provider every 24 hours until it is restored:
- Eversource 1-800-662-7764
- Liberty Utilities 1-855-349-9455
- NH Electric Co-Op 1-800-343-6432
- Unitil 1-888-301-7700
Buxton also made the following safety recommendations:
- Visit ReadyNH.gov to learn more about keeping safe during emergencies.
- Stay informed by signing up for NH Alerts and monitoring National Weather Service radio or broadcast weather reports.
- Use flashlights, rather than candles, for emergency lighting.
- Do not use a gas range or oven as an alternate source of heat.
- Only use a generator that has been wired to the building electrical service by a professional electrician.