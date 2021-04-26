Katelyn Frothingham and her 7-year-old daughter, Dani, got a big scare Monday afternoon when powerful winds snapped a large tree limb directly in front of her vehicle while she was driving in Epping.
“I had no time to react whatsoever,” she said as she recounted the frightening ordeal on Jenness Road that brought police and firefighters to the scene after she was unable to avoid the limb and drove over it.
The Epping woman and her daughter were shaken up, but not hurt.
Frothingham said the limb would have fallen on her car if they had come along just a few seconds later.
“That’s one of my biggest fears,” she said.
Northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph were responsible for tree damage and fueling several brush fires in other communities, including one fire reported near homes in the area of Clearwater Drive in Dover and another off Route 125 in Barrington.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a Red Flag Warning for the southern half of the state throughout the day because of the threat for brush fires due to the dry conditions and strong winds.
Forecasters warned of the potential for “rapid fire growth” because of the windy conditions combined with dead and dry vegetation.
The brush fire danger will likely continue on Tuesday, but winds are expected to be lighter with gusts up to 25 mph.
Firefighters in Barrington responded to a small brush fire on Route 9 sparked by a limb that struck a high tension power line. A homeowner was able to contain the fire until firefighters were able to put it out, Barrington Fire Chief Rick Walker said.
Earlier in the day, firefighters from Barrington and Lee put out a brush fire that started after someone had an outside fire Sunday night and failed to completely extinguish it, Walker said.
“The wind came up and started blowing the ash around and it got into the hot embers and blew them into the woods,” he said.
The fire burned a 50-foot by 50-foot area, he said.
Walker stressed that homeowners must make sure they extinguish their backyard fires by dousing them with water and raking the area before leaving them because the ash can remain hot for days.
The wind knocked out power to some parts of the state, but no significant outages were reported.
New Hampshire Electric Cooperative reported its first outages of the day by mid afternoon when more than 400 customers were without power in the Bridgewater and Plymouth areas.
Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said crews had restored power to 427 customers across the state during the day.
By late Monday afternoon, nearly 200 outages remained and most were in Durham and Lee.
Unitil had crews standing by just in case the wind caused problems, but company spokesman Carol Valianti reported no outages as of 3:30 p.m.