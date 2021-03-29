Strong winds gusting up to 50 mph toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands of homes across New Hampshire on Monday.
Hundreds of Eversource line, tree and service workers were busy working to repair damage and restore power to more than 85,000 customers after the strong winds entered the Granite State early Monday.
Power was restored to approximately 56,000 customers in under five minutes using smart switches to isolate outages and reroute power from a back-up source, according to Eversource spokesman William Hinkle.
As of 5 p.m., 13,722 Eversource customers remained without power.
“With strong wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour consistently pummeling the state throughout the day, our dedicated crews have made good progress restoring power to more than 85,000 customers statewide since this morning,” said Eversource NH President Joe Purington in a statement. “We’re bringing in more than 75 additional crews from neighboring states who will arrive tonight, and we’ll continue to shift resources to the hardest-hit areas as our dedicated employees work around-the-clock until every customer has their power back.”
In all, 23,418 New Hampshire residents remained without power as of 5 p.m.
Winds brought down trees and/or power lines in more than a dozen communities, including Chichester, Holderness, Hopkinton, Merrimack, Moultonborough, New Hampton, Pelham and Rollinsford.
Strong winds knocked a tree onto a house and through a fence on Haig Road in Goffstown.
A large tree fell onto power lines along Albuquerque Avenue in Litchfield, knocking out power to Campbell High School, Litchfield Middle School and residents in the southern portion of town. Griffin Elementary School also briefly went dark before power was restored at all three schools around 11 a.m.
People are urged to stay away from downed power lines and call 911. If a line falls on your car, stay in the car until emergency crews arrive.