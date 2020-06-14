MANCHESTER -- After a cool start to the week, temperatures in New Hampshire will be returning to more seasonable levels just in time for the official start of summer.
Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the cool weekend conditions will stick around Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s, then gradually start to warm as the week progresses.
“Overall, it’s pretty much a steady warming of temperatures as we go through the week,” Clair said Sunday.
The cool spell should end by Thursday, when temperatures in southern New Hampshire were expected to reach the upper 80s and could break 90 by Friday, Clair said.
The seasons officially change Saturday evening with the summer solstice. Temperatures on Saturday were expected in the mid to upper 80s in much of the Granite State and could hit 90 in southern areas, Clair said. The Seacoast was expected to be slightly cooler with highs in the lower to mid 80s by the weekend, Clair said.
“It’s going to be staying pretty dry,” Clair said. “We’re not looking at a whole lot of rainfall.”
Clair said the best chance for precipitation would be late in the week. He said late spring has been abnormally dry and precipitation has been below normal for about a month.
“We had been kind of wet before this dry spell, but that’s kind of starting to lose its influence,” Clair said. “If things don’t change soon, it will continue progressing into drought conditions, but we’re not quite there yet.”
Clair said it was unusually cool Sunday, with highs in southern New Hampshire barely breaking 70 degrees, especially with clear conditions and no rain. High temperatures in the Lakes Region and Seacoast were only in the upper 60s.
Clair said the cool weather was part of a trough that was dipping south from Canada. The pattern was going to shift by the middle of the week with temperatures in the mid 80s throughout the Granite State, Clair said.
“We had a pretty cool, damp spring. It’s just sort of swinging the other way now,” Clair said.