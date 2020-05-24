MANCHESTER - New Hampshire will be warming up considerably during the first week of the summer season.
After a cool and cloudy Memorial Day, the National Weather Service said temperatures by the middle of the week could reach as high as 90 degrees and approach records for some areas of the Granite State.
Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Memorial Day would be cool throughout the state, with highs in parts of southern New Hampshire reaching only into the mid-50s. Keene and areas in the Monadnock Region will be warmer and could see highs in the low 70s, Tubbs said.
Although summer doesn’t officially begin until June 20, it could feel like it’s already here by the middle of the week, Tubbs said.
The warm-up was expected to start Tuesday with temperatures climbing 10-to-15 degrees from the previous day and continue into Wednesday, Tubbs said.
“It could definitely be the warmest day of the year so far,” Tubbs said of Wednesday.
Tubbs said southern New Hampshire will see the warmest temperatures Wednesday and some parts could have temperatures reach 90 or possibly a few degrees higher. The predicted high for Concord on Wednesday is 91, which would be just two degrees shy of the record set in 1944, Tubbs said.
Highs Thursday were also expected in the upper 80s. Tubbs said Granite Staters seeking relief from the heat could find some cooler weather on the Seacoast and in the mountains.