Temperatures will be in the low 90s to start the week in southern New Hampshire after Sunday’s summer solstice.
Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the hottest day of the week will be Monday with temperatures in the low 90s.
“On Tuesday night, there will probably be some showers around southern New Hampshire and a little bit cooler but still in the low 80s,” he said. “By Wednesday it looks like the sunshine will return with temperatures in the mid-70s.”
Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-80s again by Friday.
Even though much of southern New Hampshire saw four straight days of temperatures in the 90s between June 5 and June 8, no records were broken in Concord, Clair said.
“It’s been warm, running a few degrees above normal,” he said of summer so far. “It’s also been quite dry. We continue to have below normal monthly rainfall.”
So far in June, the region has seen only about an inch of rainfall about 1.4 inches below normal. For the year, southern New Hampshire is about 5 inches below normal, Clair said.
The Climate Prediction Center shows a strong change of higher-than-normal temperatures for July, August and September.
“They do have us more likely than not above normal for precipitation,” Clair said. “We’ll see if that actually materializes.”
Much of the northern part of the state is experiencing a moderate drought while the southern tier is abnormally dry, according to the drought monitor.