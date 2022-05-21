Forecasters predict another hot day on Sunday, but say the heat won’t last.
Meteorologist Sarah Thunberg of the National Weather Service said forecasters are predicting a line of storms to sweep across New Hampshire early Sunday evening, bringing much-cooler air — but not before the temperature flirts with a record high.
Sunday’s high is projected to be about 93 in Nashua and Concord, Thunberg said. That would be just five degrees off from the hottest May 22 ever recorded in Concord, when the temperature hit 98 in 1911.
But by the early evening, storms moving from the northwest to the southeast will bring cooler temperatures for Monday. The weather service is keeping an eye on the storms, Thunberg said, which could become severe.
Highs will be in the 60s and 70s across the state, Thunberg said.
Saturday turned out a little cooler than expected, Thunberg said, with the sun’s heat blunted by lingering morning fog. As of 3 p.m. Saturday, it was 81 degrees in Nashua, and 86 in Berlin.
Still, the day was much warmer than a typical late-May afternoon in New Hampshire, when high temperatures typically hover in the 70s. Nashua opened its cooling centers on Saturday to help take the edge off. Manchester’s cooling centers were closed, and the Queen City’s splash pads won’t open until Memorial Day weekend.
The afternoon was hot, but Thunberg said it fell several degrees below the hottest temperatures recorded on May 21 of any year. Manchester’s record-hot May 21 was in 2009, Thunberg said, when the Queen City hit 92 degrees. Concord clocked 93 one May 21, she said — all the way back in 1871.