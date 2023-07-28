Hanover Street Closed
Two workers from the Manchester Highway Department work to clear storm drains to get the water to recede off Hanover Street in Manchester recently.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

Gov. Chris Sununu has asked for federal emergency aid to New Hampshire to relieve roughly $3.1 million in damage from severe winter weather and flooding on April 30 and May 1.

The governor’s letter Friday to President Joe Biden requested that a major disaster be declared for New Hampshire as well as a designation for federal hazard mitigation grants.