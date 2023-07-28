Gov. Chris Sununu has asked for federal emergency aid to New Hampshire to relieve roughly $3.1 million in damage from severe winter weather and flooding on April 30 and May 1.
The governor’s letter Friday to President Joe Biden requested that a major disaster be declared for New Hampshire as well as a designation for federal hazard mitigation grants.
The two-day temperature plunge and storm caused significant crop, infrastructure and property destruction across the state, especially in Carroll County, which experienced the worst flooding.
Initial damage assessments that began May 30 included Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties, with a focus on Belknap, Carroll and Merrimack, where the damage was most costly and widespread.
Across the state, eligible damages tallied for parks and recreation, roads and bridges and emergency protective measures came to roughly $2.13 million.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation reported over $100,000 in damages to federal highways.
The communities with the highest per capita (estimated cost per resident) impact in Carroll County were Ossipee ($271.78), Eaton ($65.79), Madison/Village District of Edelweiss ($63.10) and Tamworth ($40.26). In Belknap County, Barnstead ($30.70) and New Hampton ($19.29) had the highest per capita impacts. The Merrimack County towns with the highest per capita impact were Hill ($48.84), Danbury ($21.04) and Wilmot ($18.13).
According to investigators’ findings in May, almost all roads in the Town of Ossipee were damaged — seven significantly. The destruction ranged from culverts to full road washouts. At the conclusion of the preliminary assessment, the Town of Ossipee experienced $1.19 million in damages over the two-day period.
The state has also submitted a disaster declaration for eight counties resulting from a severe winter storm March 13-15, which caused roughly $2.65 million in statewide damage. Severe weather between June 17 and July 17, resulted in another $750,000 in damages in the Town of Ossipee alone, according to the governor’s request.
In his letter, the governor stated that federal assistance is necessary for the state and local governments to recover from disaster related losses, and to avoid economic shock to businesses and families through property taxes.
Without federal assistance, New Hampshire communities’ ability “to recover in a timely manner and avoid long-term economic damage is severely hindered,” Sununu wrote.