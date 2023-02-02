CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said the state is bracing for an unprecedented “cold weather crisis” Friday into Saturday, but said state and local partners are prepared to give assistance to families in need.
“This is going to be a cold weather crisis from Seabrook to Colebrook,” Sununu said at a news conference at the Concord Fire Department.
Sununu said he had no plans to declare a state of emergency or to activate the New Hampshire National Guard to assist communities in giving help to the state’s homeless.
“I have not activated the guard but they are ready” if need be, Sununu said.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Sunday for all of New Hampshire.
Wind chills Friday morning will be at or below zero statewide.
The high temperature Friday will be in the single digits and below zero by Friday night.
Over Friday night into Saturday morning, some spots could have wind chills of 35 degrees below or colder, forecasters said.
Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Donald Buxton said there is no final decision on whether to open the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate activities but that is always an option.
Buxton urged residents to make sure they have at least three days of supplies to ride out this cold snap and to prepare for the possibility of power outages.
Sununu: 'It's a tight window'
Forecasters said the cold blast should quickly move out of the region by day’s end Saturday.
“It’s a tight window but it going to get pretty extreme here so fast,” Sununu said.
Local event sponsors canceled many outdoor events across the state Saturday, the governor said.
He urged residents to stay indoors while checking on their neighbors.
“We are tough, we are resilient about our weather but that is because we are prepared,” Sununu said.
The biggest concern for officials are residents residing in very small towns who live quite a distance from services, he said.
Christine Santaniello, associate commissioner with the Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has 750 beds in 18 homeless shelters and another 350 beds available from “cold weather stations” that eight community organizations have set up in all 10 counties.
There was no estimate on how many of these shelter beds were not already filled.
Last year Sununu designated using $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants for local communities to open these homeless shelters and $1 million to create the cold weather stations.
The emergency shelter locations are:
- Southwestern Community Services: 96 Main St., Claremont;
- Salvation Army McKenna House: 100 S. Fruit St., Concord;
- My Friend’s Place: 368 Washington St., Dover;
- Seacoast Family Promise: 27 Hampton Rd., Exeter;
- New Generation: 568 Portsmouth Ave., Greenland;
- Hundred Nights, Inc: 17 Lamson St., Keene;
- Southwestern Community Services: 63 Community Way, Keene;
- Salvation Army Carey House: 6 Spring St., Laconia;
- Tyler Blain House: 56 Prospect St., Lancaster;
- Burch House: 25 Mountain Brook Cir., Lincoln;
- Families in Transition – New Horizons: 122 Market St., Manchester;
- Angie’s Place: 434 Union St., Manchester;
- Families in Transition: 136 Lowell St., Manchester;
- Helping Hands Outreach: 50 Lowell St., Manchester;
- Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter: 2 Quincy St., Nashua;
- Bridge House: 260 Highland St., Plymouth;
- Cross Roads House: 600 Lafayette Rd., Portsmouth and,
- Friends Emergency Housing: 130 Pembroke Rd., Suite 200, Concord.
Jay Broccolo, director of weather operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, said winds could get as high as 110 miles per hour on the summit.
He urged citizens to suspend all hiking activities this weekend all over the state.
“The weather being forecasted is looking pretty gnarly even for our standards,” Broccolo said.
Hikers in these conditions above the treeline can quickly get someone in a life-threatening predicament starting with the “simplest of things” such as taking a glove off, he said.
“There’s always a cascading of events that we see when things turn tragic," Broccolo said.