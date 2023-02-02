Sununu: State is ready for brief, 'cold weather crisis'
Flanked by state and local officials, Gov. Chris Sununu briefed reporters Thursday on the plans that state and local officials have for dealing with the bitter cold Friday into Saturday across the state.

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said the state is bracing for an unprecedented “cold weather crisis” Friday into Saturday, but said state and local partners are prepared to give assistance to families in need.

“This is going to be a cold weather crisis from Seabrook to Colebrook,” Sununu said at a news conference at the Concord Fire Department.