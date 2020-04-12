The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for southern New Hampshire for a system expected to bring gusts up to 50 mph to some areas and heavy rain throughout the state Monday.
Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Sunday that the heaviest winds are likely to be in southern New Hampshire from the Keene area east to the Seacoast.
“The main concern is the potential for scattered power outages,” Schroeter said.
The wind advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, although Schroeter said gusts could continue well into the evening.
The advisory includes Sullivan, Merrimack, Strafford and Cheshire counties, along with parts of Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties. Schroeter said winds to the north of the advisory area will still be strong, with gusts that could push 40 mph.
“It’s going to be pretty gusty everywhere,” Schroeter said.
The winds were part of a low-pressure system that was moving through the southern Mississippi Valley on a northeastern track, Schroeter said.
Heavy rain is also in the forecast throughout the Granite State, with a flood watch in effect Monday for parts of Carroll, Grafton and Coos counties, which Schroeter said could get as much as an inch-and-a-half of rain.
Tuesday is forecast to be breezy but dry, with temperatures in the low 50s, he said. That is slightly cooler than average for this time of year.
Schroeter said the cool weather should continue through the week. Another system is expected for the weekend, bringing more rain and a possibility of snow showers.