The weather is expected to be a bit of a rollercoaster early this week, with temperatures forecast to reach the upper 40s in southern New Hampshire Monday, and then dipping back into the 20s Tuesday.
“It is going to be getting warm, as spring is in fact on the way,” said Margaret Curtis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The high on Monday is forecast to be 47 degrees in Manchester.
The dip back into the 20s could cause black ice on roadways or stir up a snow squall.
“Sometimes what happens is the cold air comes in all of sudden and you’ll see a wall of snow come in with that,” Curtis said. ‘With people out on the roads that will be something to be careful of.”
The cold won’t last past Tuesday. The high temperature is forecast to be 43 degrees.
“We’ll continue to warm up through the week. We are headed into March, so temperatures are on the rise. By the end of the week we’ll be back into the mid-40s again.”
Multiple days of weather in the 40s will start to thaw and break up the ice on lakes and ponds, Curtis said.
“If you’ve been out ice fishing or playing pond hockey, you want to start checking the ice extra careful,” she said.
The official end of winter is March 20.
“The weather doesn’t always listen to the calendar,” Curtis said. “We’ve certainly had some in April and in fact last year we had snow in May. We have quite a ways to go.”