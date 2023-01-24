Power crews raced to restore power to tens of thousands of customers Tuesday before the third winter storm within a week threatened more outages Wednesday into Thursday.
More than 55,000 homes and businesses remained without power Tuesday morning in New Hampshire.
A winter storm watch is posted for the entire state except the Seacoast from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday warning of the potential of more than 6 inches of new snow and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Since the storm began Sunday, Eversource has restored power to more than 155,000 customers in New Hampshire, Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said at mid-morning.
“More than 700 line, tree and service crews are working as quickly as safely as possible across the state to restore those customers currently without power,” Hinkle said.
Utilities are anticipating new outages Wednesday night and Thursday.
“As this restoration effort continues, we’re also actively preparing for the storm forecasted to arrive tomorrow, as additional heavy, wet snow, icing and gusty conditions on top of the trees that are already weighed down from the snowfall of successive recent storms has the potential to cause more outages,” Hinkle said.
Seth Wheeler, spokesman for the New Hampshire Electric Co-op said he expects more outages Wednesday night into Thursday, “given the forecast is similar to these recent heavy, wet snow events that have caused significant damage to our electrical system. I hope I’m wrong!”
New Hampshire Electric Co-op “expects to be substantially restored by 10 p.m. tonight,” Wheeler said. “We have outages again on some of the islands of Winnipesaukee that won’t be restored until we’re done on the mainland.”
At Unitil, spokeswoman Carol Valianti also warned of new power problems.
“The potential for additional heavy, wet snow Wednesday night could certainly impact any ongoing restoration efforts,” Valianti said. “Depending on how the storm unfolds, we could see additional outages throughout Unitil’s service territory and even in areas where repairs were already made following Monday’s storm.
As of 7 a.m., Unitil had restored power to 24,457 customers out of 28,742 affected since the start of the storm.
Unitil hopes “to have a better sense later today” about the remaining repair work needed and when the majority of customers will get their power back, Valianti said.
Those affected by outages included Rockingham County Superior Court and Brentwood Circuit Court, both closed today.
Strafford County Superior Court, Dover Probate, and Rochester Family Division at the county building also were shuttered. Downtown Rochester Family Division remains open.
As of 10:15 a.m., Eversource reported more than 50,000 customers without power in more than 100 communities. New Hampshire Electric Co-op had 3,525 affected customers and Unitil 1,152.
According to Eversource’s outage map, Dover had the most outages with 6,141 customers affected, followed by Barrington (3,147). Other communities with at least 2,000 outages were Rindge, Rochester, Merrimack and Bedford as of 9:40 a.m.
“With snow already on branches in many locations, the strong winds and additional weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages,” warned the National Weather Service.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible Wednesday evening. Poor visibility and slippery conditions on untreated surfaces are possible.
“This storm looks probably warmer than the probably last two storms,” said Mike Cempa, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine
“Southern New Hampshire, we are predicting to go over to rain but not until after several inches of snow fall.” Cempa said.
Manchester is forecast to reach 40 degrees with rain Thursday.
The precipitation could remain all snow in the mountains, Cempa said.
Today will be sunny and above freezing over parts of the state, so some snow should melt off the trees, Cemba said.
Snow totals from Sunday night-Monday storm included 17 inches at Sunapee, 14.6" at Concord’s airport, 11.8" in Rochester and 6.4" at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Kevin Bell, vice president of marketing at Loon Mountain Resort, said the Lincoln resort had picked up at least 15 inches of snow in a week.
“These storms have been a great bonus for us,” Bell said. “We have over 310 acres of terrain open across all three mountain peaks, which includes 50 trails and 4 terrain parks. All of this was open before the snowstorms, so this natural snow is making conditions even better.”
He’s hoping Wednesday night’s storm will fill in Loon’s tree skiing terrain and allow it to open those trails up.
“This season has been strong,” Bell said. “In fact, last Saturday and Sunday, we sold out of day tickets. People in New England want to be outside during the winter and we're proud to offer the most open terrain in New Hampshire.”