Are you planning an outdoor gathering for Thanksgiving this year because of COVID-19? There’s good and bad news.
The good news is that temperatures could reach a high of 55 degrees.
The bad news is that there’s a 50% chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.
“It looks unsettled, but mild on Thanksgiving day,” meteorologist Eric Schwibs said.
The average high temperature for this time of year would typically be in the upper 40s in southern New Hampshire.
Wednesday, traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year, is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-40s.
AAA Northern New England projects 2.24 million New Englanders will travel this Thanksgiving, a decrease of 9.4%. Of those traveling, 92% will do so by car, according to AAA.
Health and government officials have been advising against large holiday gatherings for weeks because of the pandemic.
“This Thanksgiving will be different than in past years. The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions,” AAA’s Pat Moody, manager of public affairs for AAA Northern New England, said in a statement.
“The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”
Schwibs said it’s too early to tell how heavy the rain might be on Thanksgiving.
“If you are going to be outside, you should plan on getting wet,” he said. “It is not going to be a little sprinkle, I don’t think so.”
Friday’s weather is expected to be “partly sunny, with a high near 52,” according to the forecast.
“This is typical in northern New England. You get the frontal passages and you warm up, you cool off,” Schwibs said. “It is typically a roller coaster this time of year.”