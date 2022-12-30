Extreme weather

Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida after making landfall on Sept. 29, will become one of the costliest hurricanes on record.

 Ted Richardson/Washington Post

Storms fueled crippling floods in Missouri and Kentucky. A drought starved Lake Mead, Lake Powell and much of the American West, endangering water supplies and creating conditions for devastating wildfires.

A deadly collection of 83 tornadoes tore across the South. Golf-ball-size hail battered swaths of Minnesota and Wisconsin, damaging homes, vehicles and businesses. Unprecedented flooding inundated Yellowstone National Park. The Christmas week winter storm for the ages blasted much of the nation with biting cold, and blizzard conditions pummeled western New York, leaving more than two dozen people dead.