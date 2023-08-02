Storm damage
Heavy rain and flooding on July 16 led to heavy damage to Route 140, seen here, and Route 11 in Alton. The scene was similar to others across the state last month, when severe storms caused flash flooding and road washouts.

 John Koziol/Union Leader File

The severe weather season in the United States usually peaks in April and May, but this year it experienced a midsummer resurgence. Multiple large-scale thunderstorm outbreaks occurred during July and produced the most reports of severe weather in the United States on record during the month.

Of particular note was the number of reports of large, destructive hail — at least two inches in diameter. Hail is usually more prevalent early in the season when leftover frigid air from winter is still present at high altitudes. Yet the National Weather Service logged more reports of large hail last month than any other July on record, and the sixth-most in any month.