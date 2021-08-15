Great day for a car show
Vehicles new and old were on display at the Concorso Italiano car show at Tuscan Village in Salem on Sunday.

 Allegra Boverman/UNION LEADer

The low humidity will last into mid-week, forecasters say.

Monday and Tuesday will be very dry with temperatures in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

“The Canadian high-pressure system will continue to bring seasonable temperatures and dry conditions to the region,” said John Cannon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

By late Wednesday, muggy weather and scattered showers are expected to return. The conditions will continue into Friday, he said.

A few thunderstorms could also be possible.

It is unknown what the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will bring to Southern New Hampshire.

“Some of that moisture might be brought into the area,” Cannon said. “

Right now, it is highly uncertain whether that will happen or not.”

For the most part, the temperatures will be within a few degrees of the normal highs.

