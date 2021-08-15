This week's weather: A break from humidity early in the week By Jonathan Phelps New Hampshire Union Leader Jon Phelps Author email Aug 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Vehicles new and old were on display at the Concorso Italiano car show at Tuscan Village in Salem on Sunday. Allegra Boverman/UNION LEADer Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The low humidity will last into mid-week, forecasters say.Monday and Tuesday will be very dry with temperatures in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.“The Canadian high-pressure system will continue to bring seasonable temperatures and dry conditions to the region,” said John Cannon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.By late Wednesday, muggy weather and scattered showers are expected to return. The conditions will continue into Friday, he said.A few thunderstorms could also be possible.It is unknown what the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will bring to Southern New Hampshire.“Some of that moisture might be brought into the area,” Cannon said. “Right now, it is highly uncertain whether that will happen or not.”For the most part, the temperatures will be within a few degrees of the normal highs. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular It’s official: July 2021 rainiest on record 'Real summer' makes a comeback, at least for a few days Flash flood watch issued for parts of New Hampshire Flooding closes roads across Monadnock region Western wildfires create smoky haze in NH Rare sunny day is good news for NH tourism Request News Coverage