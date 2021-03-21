Most of the week ahead in southern New Hampshire will be in the 60s.
Dry conditions could pose a threat of brush fires, but the forecast doesn’t call for gusty conditions, according to Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“In a short word: nice,” he said of this week’s weather. “Temperatures are going to be warming.”
By Thursday, the high is forecast to be 67 degrees. The temperatures will dip a little on Friday and likely bring some rain. Saturday also has a slight chance of rain, Pohl said.
“The week itself looks dry and sunny,” he said.
Overall, Manchester is about 2 inches behind normal for precipitation.
“It is very dry,” Pohl said. “What I would expect to see as the week progresses and things dry out we may see some problems with burning and fire weather concerns, but we’re not looking for a lot of wind either. So that might be OK. It might just be dry and calm.”
The Weather Service and other agencies will keep an eye out for “fire concerns.”
“Things haven’t greened up yet and there are a lot of dead leaves and pine needles on the forest floors,” Pohl said. “We’ll be watching it.”
The weather service posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon that the temperature in Concord was about 61 degrees.
“This was 2 degrees warmer than Orlando, FL which was at 59 degrees! Who said you have to go south to find warm weather?” the post reads.