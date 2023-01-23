Monday storm
Jayden Desinise clears a sidewalk in whiteout conditions on Monday morning in Concord.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Tens of thousands in New Hampshire lost power during a snowstorm that dragged on through much of Monday, with a third storm in less than a week threatening to bring more winter woes Wednesday.

“Keene, Bedford, Nashua, Epping and Rochester areas include the hardest-hit communities,” according to William Hinkle, Eversource’s media relations manager.

Staff reporter Kevin Landrigan contributed to this report.