Tree down in Manchester
A crew clear a downed tree on Chestnut Street in Manchester during Friday's storm.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Thousands of New Hampshire residents experienced power outages over the Christmas weekend as strong winds and heavy rains toppled trees and brought down wires across the state.

As of 6 p.m., more than 6,500 customers in New Hampshire still had no power on Christmas day.