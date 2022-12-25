Thousands of New Hampshire residents experienced power outages over the Christmas weekend as strong winds and heavy rains toppled trees and brought down wires across the state.
As of 6 p.m., more than 6,500 customers in New Hampshire still had no power on Christmas day.
On Friday, the state reported more than 120,000 without power. Crews have worked throughout the holiday trying to restore power as strong winds and heavy rains toppled trees and brought down wires across New Hampshire.
NH Electric Co-op had 3,635 — or 4.39% of customers — without power for Christmas.
Concord had 315 customers served by Unitil without power Sunday night. A total of 484 Unitil customers were without power across the state.
The company restored power to about 42,000 customers.
“Unfortunately, this storm has disrupted holiday plans for so many families who have been forced to either cancel gatherings or make alternate arrangements. We understand the difficult decisions they’ve had to make and appreciate their patience as our crews worked tirelessly through this event to bring the lights back on for as many customers as possible for Christmas Day,” Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O’Meara said in a statement. “It’s important to remember that while most customers have their power back, the work isn’t over and our resilient force of lineworkers will keep at it until power is restored to everyone in our service territories.”
Eversource had 2,406 — 0.44% — of its customers out of power.
“Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. “Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby.”
On Christmas Eve, Eversource reported that utility workers from states including Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia and Canada, were continuing to assist 600 Eversource line, tree and service crews.
“We recognize the timing of this storm, right before Christmas and on the heels of last week’s storm, is less than ideal and we’re taking all necessary actions now so our team is ready to respond to whatever this storm may bring,” said Doug Fley, Eversource President of Electric Operations in New Hampshire, in a statement. “Our employees who work in the field and behind the scenes are ready to give up their holiday time off to ensure that our customers can enjoy their Christmas weekend.”
As of Sunday night, the company said crews reported to 213 broken utility poles.
"We’ll continue working around the clock until everyone has power," the company wrote on Facebook at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Liberty Utilities reported restore power for most its customer just before midnight Sunday.
In Hampton, flooding was reported along Ashworth Avenue and Ocean Boulevard as strong winds sent waves crashing ashore. High tide occurred around 10:30 a.m. and flooding followed, with waves crashing over seawalls.
Customers are asked to report power outages to their utility provider every 24 hours until it is restored:
Eversource 1-800-662-7764
Liberty Utilities 1-855-349-9455
NH Electric Co-Op 1-800-343-6432
Unitil 1-888-301-7700
Union Leader reporter Paul Feely contributed to this report.