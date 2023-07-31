Tornado touches down in Easton, Foxborough with 105 mph winds, forecasters say David Cifarelli masslive.com Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down along the Foxborough and Easton town line in Massachusetts on Saturday night, July 29.The tornado reached an estimated peak wind of 105 mph, the weather service said, making it an EF-1 tornado. The tornado was about 100 yards wide and traveled about 400 yards, forecasters said.There was also heavy damage in Brockton, East Bridgewater and parts of Easton because of microbursts, the weather service added.The Easton Fire Department shared several photos of the town’s damage while the Brockton Fire Department posted several photos to Facebook.The tornado comes only a few days after another one touched down near the New Hampshire border last Thursday.That tornado was located over Roxbury in New Hampshire, near Keene, and was moving east at 30 mph dropping quarter-sized hail, forecasters said.The National Weather Service said they anticipate releasing more information about Saturday’s tornado later Sunday evening.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Sununu asks for federal disaster relief after millions in damage Tornado touches down in Easton, Foxborough with 105 mph winds, forecasters say Storms wash out roads around region; Swanzey camp evacuated Torrential rain leads to flooding in many NH communities NH National Guard uses Black Hawk to rescue 3 in Vermont floods Dangerous US heat wave pushes eastward, capping globe's record July Raining at your house? Better think about flood insurance Flooding follows damage from extreme rain in Cheshire County Sununu asks for federal disaster relief after millions in damage (copy) From Hawaii to North Carolina, a mix of severe weather Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage