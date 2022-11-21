Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel occasions of the year. Tens of millions of people in the United States will take to the roads, rails and skies to visit relatives and loved ones. Naturally, if there's travel involved, the weather will play a big role. Fortunately, we've got your forecast.

Wednesday, which is the busiest travel day, will be remarkably quiet across the Lower 48, with little in the way of precipitation outside some snow showers in the Intermountain West. The latter half of the holiday period probably won't be so tranquil.