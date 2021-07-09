Exeter Fire Chief Eric Wilking was bracing for problems when he measured nearly an inch of rain in just 20 minutes as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa pummeled southern New Hampshire on Friday.
As bands of torrential rain spiraled through the region and dumped 3 to 4 inches of rain in some areas, Wilking and emergency officials in other hard-hit communities were busy keeping an eye on their usual trouble spots.
The storm caused some street flooding and drenched vacationers at Hampton Beach, but no significant problems were reported.
“We were ready, but we saw nothing other than normal running down the street searching for the next storm drain,” Wilking said.
A weather station at the Exeter Fire Department recorded 3.7 inches of rain -- one of the highest storm totals.
Nearly 3.5 inches fell in Londonderry and Windham while many other southern communities measured 1 to 3 inches.
Drought-stricken northern areas saw lesser amounts.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings by early afternoon in the southeastern part of the state, but they were lifted by late in the day as Elsa pulled away, the rain winded down and skies began to clear.
The Portsmouth Fire Department brought in additional staff to assist with potential problems, but the city fared pretty well during the storm, according to Assistant Fire Chief Bill McQuillen.
“We haven’t had any serious issues that have been storm-related to speak of,” he said.
While tributary rivers were expected to continue rising into Friday night, the National Weather Service was not forecasting any river flooding.
Storm drains worked overtime at Hampton Beach, where minor flooding was reported in the area of Church Street and King’s Highway.
Farther north, police and highway crews in Rye responded to Ocean Boulevard at Sea Road and the area of Pollock Drive as several inches of water began flowing over the roadway.
At the Rye Motor Inn, which had a message board that read, “Come take a dip with us,” the entrance was flooded out by early afternoon.
The deluge didn’t keep vacationers off Hampton Beach. Many grabbed their umbrellas and raincoats and hit the boardwalk.
“My kids did not want to stay inside,” said Connecticut resident Elizabeth Yatsinko, who arrived with her children on Thursday for a long weekend.
They spent some time at the arcade and planned to catch a movie later in the day.
Liz Kilmer, her husband, Alex, and their two children also ventured out in the storm while vacationing at the beach to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.
“We thought we were going to miss it, but unfortunately it did end up hitting us,” Alex said.
They also played some arcade games and enjoyed beach pizza in the rain.
“I can walk outside in it and not completely drown, so it’s manageable,” Liz said.
Weather conditions are expected to improve over the weekend with temperatures gradually warming up into the 70s to near 80 on Saturday and into the 80s on Sunday, according to Chris Kimble, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
A chance of rain will return for later Sunday with some wet weather possibly lingering into next week.
“It won’t necessarily be a constant rain during that whole time period, but there will be chances of rain through Thursday. It does help with recharging the groundwater, so that’s good. We’ll have to see what kind of impact it has on the drought,” Kimble said.