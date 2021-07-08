Tropical Storm Elsa will likely put a dent in the rainfall deficit plaguing much of New Hampshire, but it could also come at a price as the tropical system churns up the Eastern Seaboard and threatens to bring flooding rains.
With the potential for 1-inch-per-hour rainfall rates at times, flash flood watches have been posted for all but Coos County through Friday night.
Elsa is expected to track through the Gulf of Maine, bringing with it heavy rain, breezy conditions and gale force winds along the coastal waters.
The National Weather Service is expecting a strip of 3 to 4 inches of rain to fall in the southeastern part of the state with 2 to 3 inches for the rest of the state with the exception of the far north, which may see 1.5 to 2 inches.
The flash flooding risk will be greatest in areas where thunderstorms move over the same general area or heavier rain bands from Elsa spiral into the region, said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
In addition to the rain, high surf is also expected late Friday into Saturday morning, which could create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and some beach erosion. A high surf advisory warns of large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet along the Seacoast.
The state has seen several rounds of stormy weather in recent days that have brought a half-inch to an inch of rain to some places.
“That’s definitely going to make the surface soils a little bit on the moist side and if we are able to get heavy rainfall rates Friday morning, like an inch an hour, and if that lasts an hour or two then that could create the possibility of flash flooding,” Tubbs said.
The state is in need of rain to ease the dry conditions. Tubbs said areas south of Concord are running 5 to 10 inches below normal while some parts of northern New Hampshire are even worse at 10 to 15 inches below normal.
“If we were able to get 2 to 3 inches of rain over a 24- or 36-hour period it wouldn’t be as concerning,” Tubbs said.
State emergency officials are warning residents and visitors to be on alert for potential flooding, especially campers staying at sites along rivers and streams. They’re urging campgrounds in low-lying areas to have a plan just in case campers need to move to higher ground.
Campers who have endured cool and rainy Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends are hoping Elsa fizzles out and sunnier days are ahead.
“It’s a pain in the butt when it rains. We’re getting used to it,” said 57-year-old James McIntyre, who summers in his pop-up camper at Exeter Elms Campground along the Exeter River in Exeter.
Paul and Cindy Stelline also spend their summers in their RV at Exeter Elms and thought they’d dodged a bullet when Elsa dumped heavy rain on their winter home in Florida after they had already returned to New Hampshire.
Now they’re preparing for Elsa’s arrival.
They’ve been trying to make the best of the recent rainy days at the campground. They’re not big on movies, but they’ve been watching more lately to pass the time, playing pickleball, and grabbing books from the Exeter Public Library.
“We’ve been doing an excellent job of occupying ourselves,” said Paul, who is 75 and enjoys his time in New Hampshire even when the weather doesn’t cooperate.
“It’s such a beautiful place to come and visit, you don’t have a right to complain about anything, even if there was a hurricane every other day,” he said.
Exeter Elms officer manager Cheri Anderson said the campground has seen some cancellations due to the rain.
“Others have made the best of it and brought their raincoats and mud boots,” she said.
The campground has raised its roads and improved drainage and isn’t anticipating any significant problems from the heavy rain.
Sea Coast Camping and RV Resort in North Hampton has seen some campers leave early because of the recent rain or cancel in anticipation of the bad weather.
“The die-hard campers, the tenters and of course those in RVs, they’ll stick it out. You have to be a dedicated camper,” said Deena Jemiry, the campground’s office manager.