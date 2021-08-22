As Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island early Sunday afternoon, New Hampshire officials watched and warned of potential impacts the storm may have on the Granite State.
Around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Henri made landfall over southwestern Rhode Island, according to the National Hurricane Center, bringing with it 60 mph winds and heavy rain. Forecasters expect the storm to weaken quickly as it heads inland.
A flood watch is in effect for parts of Hillsborough, Cheshire, Merrimack and Sullivan counties through late Monday night.
As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency management officials reported approximately 2,643 power outages around New Hampshire.
The New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday to monitor changes in the storm and support local communities.
Later Sunday, forecasters predicted Henri crossing New Hampshire on Monday as a tropical depression.
“Heed instructions from local officials,” said state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper in a statement. “Monitor local weather forecasts and know what to do if flooding and power outages occur. Stay away from downed wires and never drive through flooded roadways. Remember the saying ‘turn around, don’t drown’ as most flood deaths happen in vehicles.”
With forecasters calling for Henri’s impacts on the Seacoast region to likely be delayed until Monday, Unitil spokesman Alec O’Meara said the utility was reassessing the timing of its System Emergency Operations Center opening.
“While Henri appears to be rapidly decaying as a tropical cyclone, the forecast remains an extremely fluid one as the storm slows,” O’Meara said. “The impacts to southern New England show this storm must be taken very seriously, and our regional teams will continue to stand by until hazards have passed.”
Earlier Sunday, the White Mountain National Forest closed some roads and campgrounds due to the risk of flash flooding.
A list of closures is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/whitemountain.
According to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, Henri is expected to weaken and linger over the region Monday, with rain extending possibly into Tuesday.
Heavy rain -- up to 3 inches is possible -- is forecast for areas of southwestern New Hampshire, along with moderate winds.
"The biggest impact we expect to see in New Hampshire on Monday is rain, at times heavy, as the remnants of Henri move through," said Derek Schroeter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. "By the time it reaches the area, it looks to be downgraded to a tropical depression. It is a slow-moving system, with impacts expected to be felt into Tuesday morning."
Schroeter said astronomical high tides are coinciding with the storm’s arrival. A U.S. Harbors advisory warned of high surf until 8 a.m. Monday, with waves of 5 to 7 feet in coastal Rockingham County.
The advisory warned of “dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.”
“Anyone walking along the shore should be alert for large incoming waves, which could knock people off their feet or wash them into the sea," the advisory warns.