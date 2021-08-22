Henri weakened from a hurricane to a strong tropical storm Sunday morning, making landfall at 12:15 p.m. near Westerly, R.I. Nevertheless, the storm has unleashed wind gusts over 70 mph and produced coastal and inland flooding.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm had slowed down over southwestern Rhode Island and was expected to slow further and possibly stall near the Connecticut-New York border late Sunday. All storm surge warnings had been discontinued, according to the 2 p.m. advisory.
Flooding problems could escalate as the storm slows and moves inland. Meanwhile, water levels will remain elevated at the shore through Sunday evening, while strong winds will cause mounting power outages near the coast and some distance inland.
President Joe Biden said Sunday that he has deployed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prepare for possible "widespread consequences" as Tropical Storm Henri moves across the Northeast.
In a news conference from the White House's Roosevelt Room, Biden sought to address dueling crises at home and abroad: a growing refugee crisis in Afghanistan and inclement weather that threatened American lives across several states.
Henri shifted from a hurricane to a tropical storm before it made landfall around noon Sunday. Biden said he spoke with governors from states likely to be affected and approved emergency declarations for Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York. He warned that Henri would compound the rainfall that has already affected the region over the past several days.
"While New Englanders are used to dealing with tough weather, this storm has the potential for widespread consequences across the region, with significant flooding and power outages that could affect hundreds of thousands of people," Biden said. "So we are doing everything we can now to help those states prepare, respond, and recover."
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is an agency veteran who led the federal response to Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Biden said the agency has started by pre-deploying resources to the region, including generators for homes without power and road-clearing crews to deal with fallen trees. He urged New England residents to heed any evacuation orders issued by local officials.
"We don't know the full extent of the storm's impact today, but we're acting to prepare for and prevent damage as much as possible, and speed help to the affected communities so they can recover as quickly as possible," Biden said.