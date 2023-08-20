Aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary in California

RANCHO MIRAGE, California — Tropical Storm Hilary unleashed furious flash floods east and west of Los Angeles on Sunday as the system made its historic arrival in California after barreling through Mexico’s Baja California peninsula with deadly force.

One person died in Mexico amid reports of flash flooding in the peninsula, where some roads were swept away and images on social media showed raging torrents gushing down city streets that been turned into rivers.