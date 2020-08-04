Tropical Storm Isaias triggered rare tornadoes and knocked out power as it raced up the East Coast on Tuesday, killing at least one man in New York City and two others in North Carolina where a twister obliterated a mobile home park.
The threat to New Hampshire from the storm shifted from river flooding to high wind damage, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday afternoon.
Sununu delayed his briefing on COVID-19 for 15 minutes to ride out the end of three separate tornado warnings issued for southwestern towns in Cheshire and Hillsborough Counties.
“The winds are really of most concern right now; there does remain a flash flood watch except for Rockingham County,” Sununu said.
By 5:30 p.m., trees felled by the wind blocked roads in Derry, Londonderry, Manchester, Litchfield, Keene and Westmoreland. Reports of power outages began pouring in.
State utility officials reported they had hundreds of line workers on call should there be power outages and electricity should be restored within 24 hours.
The fast-moving storm overturned cars, flooded streets and toppled power lines, leaving at least 1.4 million customers without electricity from North Carolina to New York. New Hampshire residents started reporting outages just after 5 p.m.
New York City, much of New Jersey and all of Massachusetts went under a tornado watch.
Social media images showed tornadoes in Cape May, Marmora and Long Beach Island along New Jersey's southern shore, and tornado damage in Dover, Delaware.
In Bear, Delaware, Tammy Trelford Campos said she was terrified to hear a tornado destroy her backyard.
"The damage is crazy. No power, almost all my trees are split or uprooted, water is coming in all windows," she said on Facebook.
One man died in the borough of Queens when a tree fell on his car and crushed it, officials said.
The storm made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina late Monday, killing two people at a mobile home park that was reduced to a field of debris.
"There's nothing there," Bertie County Sheriff John Holley told WNCT television. "Vehicles are turned over. Vehicles are piled on top of each other. It's just very sad."