Cold weather front hits Ontario

A home covered with snow during a winter storm near Wainfleet Ontario, Canada December 24, 2022.

 CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS

An arctic blast that gripped much of the United States on Saturday left more than 700,000 without power, at least 16 dead from weather-related car crashes and thousands stranded due to flight cancellations.

Plummeting temperatures were expected to bring the coldest Christmas Eve on record, and energy systems across the country were strained by rising demand for heat and storm-related damage to transmission lines.