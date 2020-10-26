This year’s drought could affect the future health of red oak and white pine trees in the state, according to a researcher at the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station.
Heidi Asbjornsen, associate professor of natural resources and the environment at the University of New Hampshire, said the most noticeable thing to an outside observer is that both species will likely see a reduction in overall growth in 2021, based on the results of previous drought experiments.
“Because this drought is occurring late in the growing season, the trees already have completed much of their growth for this year. Thus, we would expect the overall effects of the drought on tree health and growth this year to be relatively low,” Asbjornsen said.
“However, as an evergreen species, white pine does continue photosynthesizing later into the season and even during the winter months, and therefore it may experience some impacts on its overall health.”
Asbjornsen said researchers are working to better understand the differing sensitivities of these two northeastern tree species, which both can shut down water use and photosynthesis when soil moisture levels fall below a certain threshold.
The long-term impacts of this summer’s lack of rain will depend on whether the state experiences more droughts over the course of the next several years.
“With climate change, the forecast from various modeling is that New England will experience an increase in total annual rainfall, but at the same time, prolonged periods without rain also will become more common, especially during the growing season,” Asbjornsen said.
Asbjornsen said with repeated droughts, it is possible that some of these trees will die.
It is estimated that the forest’s direct impact on the economy of the state is $2.26 billion annually, with approximately half of that money related to forest-based manufacturing and half to recreation and tourism.
Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, said research conducted on the health of trees is important to help understand what is happening incrementally over time.
Savage said behind the conversion of forests into parking lots, climate change is the biggest threat to New Hampshire’s forests.
Even though this year’s drought will likely affect red oaks and white pines, Savage said it is important to remember that trees in northern New England are remarkably resilient.
“A white pine will take 80 to 100 years to mature. During the course of that century, you are going to see droughts and wet periods and many other things that affect its growth,” Savage said.
Every year, the forest society helps private landowners conserve thousands of acres of land through easements and land acquisitions.
With 4.8 million acres, New Hampshire is the second-most forested state in the United States.