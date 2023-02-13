Opechee State Forest

A sign Monday at Opechee State Forest off North Main Street in Laconia. The park was to have been the start/finish line and part of the trail system for the 94th Laconia World Championship Sled Dog Derby. Slated to start Friday and end Sunday, the Derby was canceled due to lack of snow.

LACONIA — Having already affected the New England Pond Hockey Classic and the Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby, unseasonably warm weather on Monday claimed what would have been the 94th Laconia World Championship Sled Dog Derby.

“Monday was not a good day,” Jim Lyman, trail boss of the Lakes region Sled Dog Club, which organizes the derby that was to be held this Friday through Sunday, said in a telephone interview. Nor, he added, have the past seven days been “a happy week.”