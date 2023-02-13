A sign Monday at Opechee State Forest off North Main Street in Laconia. The park was to have been the start/finish line and part of the trail system for the 94th Laconia World Championship Sled Dog Derby. Slated to start Friday and end Sunday, the Derby was canceled due to lack of snow.
LACONIA — Having already affected the New England Pond Hockey Classic and the Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby, unseasonably warm weather on Monday claimed what would have been the 94th Laconia World Championship Sled Dog Derby.
“Monday was not a good day,” Jim Lyman, trail boss of the Lakes region Sled Dog Club, which organizes the derby that was to be held this Friday through Sunday, said in a telephone interview. Nor, he added, have the past seven days been “a happy week.”
Although the club announced the cancellation of the derby on Monday, Lyman saw it coming.
Lyman, who owns a contracting business in Gilford, had been working on the trail network in recent weeks and said he knew things were not going to fall into place for the 2023 competition.
“I could see this coming for a week ago and stopped working because I saw what was coming” weather-wise soon thereafter, he said.
Despite a trio of snowstorms in recent weeks that dropped more than a foot of snow on much of the Lakes Region, “there’s very little snow left with the temperatures in the 50’s,” said Lyman.
“The ground never froze,” he said, and the 20 inches of snow that had been on the ground, gradually and simply melted into it.
There was no time to lay out a shorter, different course, he said, and as to an alternate course that would have gone over part of Lake Winnisquam, “We certainly couldn’t have done that,” because the lake was still open water.
Once the premier event of its kind in the lower 48 U.S. states, the derby has perennially attracted French-Canadian mushers from Quebec, said Lyman, who noted that the 2023 derby was going to be the last for Guy Girard, the defending champion.
In addition to Girard and fellow former champion Claude Bellerive, “We had a good crew” of mushers from Quebec who had committed to coming to Laconia this year, said Lyman.
Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic made getting to Laconia challenging in 2021 and 2022 for Canadian mushers and guests, he said, but that wasn’t going to be the case in 2023.
Lyman looked forward to better conditions at the 2024 Derby, which should also see an increase in prize money.
The club’s 2023 Auction, which funds the derby purse, brought in $20,000, said Lyman. The norm is between $10,000 and $12,000.
The top derby finisher takes home $3,000.
Lyman is optimistic about the derby’s future thanks to an infusion of young blood in the club’s membership ranks, and because of the goodwill the derby continues to enjoy, including in Quebec, where sled-dog racing remains vibrant.
“They (French-Canadian mushers) come here for the tradition, the prestige and because we put a good dog race on,” said Lyman.
He said the derby works with both Girard and Bellerive to make sure that it doesn’t conflict with races in Canada that might diminish the number and quality of mushers competing in Laconia.
The Sled Dog Derby is the third Lakes Region event this February that has been affected by warmer-than-usual weather.
Scheduled for Feb. 5-7 on Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee, the Pond Hockey Classic had to move to nearby Lake Waukewan because Meredith Bay never froze in. While the Lake Waukewan ice was “choppy,” according to several players, it was playable. But on the first day temperatures were below zero and the wind chill was -44.
The Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby, which was held this past Saturday and Sunday, saw varying ice conditions on Lake Winnipesaukee and other bodies of water throughout the state, but because of conditions, it was missing the iconic image of the bob-house city on Meredith Bay. There were a smattering of fisherman on the Bay this past weekend, but not a single bob house.