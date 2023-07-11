Barre, Vermo

A man walks past a car that remains abandoned after being swept up in flood waters from the Winooski River along North Main Street in Barre, Vermont, on Tuesday.

 CJ Gunther/EFE via Zuma Press/TNS

The catastrophic storms that pummeled parts of the Northeast over the weekend continue to wreak havoc in New England, but the most widespread damage from flooding was in Vermont, where floodwaters continued to rise in parts of the state Tuesday

“Make no mistake, the devastation we are experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” Gov. Phil Scott said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

State Street, Montpelier

A car swept up in flood waters remains abandoned on the flooded State Street in Montpelier, Vermont, on Tuesday. Up to 8 inches of rain prompted flooding of the Winooski River, forcing evacuations, washing out roads and flooding buildings.