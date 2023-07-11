A car swept up in flood waters remains abandoned on the flooded State Street in Montpelier, Vermont, on Tuesday. Up to 8 inches of rain prompted flooding of the Winooski River, forcing evacuations, washing out roads and flooding buildings.
The catastrophic storms that pummeled parts of the Northeast over the weekend continue to wreak havoc in New England, but the most widespread damage from flooding was in Vermont, where floodwaters continued to rise in parts of the state Tuesday
“Make no mistake, the devastation we are experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” Gov. Phil Scott said at a news conference Tuesday morning.
Scott said President Joe Biden “earlier this morning, while overseas” had approved his request for disaster declaration for all 14 counties. Biden is in Vilnius, Lithuania, attending the annual NATO summit.
As rivers continue to create “severe flooding issues” across the state, 13 swift-water rescue teams have performed more than 100 rescues, and they “remain extremely busy,” said Jennifer Morrison, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.
Rescue teams from New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts and North Carolina are helping in the effort.
Since flooding hit the state on Sunday, the teams have evacuated 117 rescues, according to Mike Cannon, the state’s urban search and rescue program coordinator. At least 67 people and 17 animals were rescued from flooded homes, businesses or vehicles, he said.
“Just because the rain has stopped in some areas, (it) does not mean the threat of flooding has gone away,” Scott said on social media Tuesday morning.
Early Tuesday, officials in the state capital, Montpelier, issued an emergency health order closing parts of the city until at least noon. Around 10 a.m., that order was extended until 3 p.m.
Even though the downtown area started to see a “slight reduction in water levels,” the “level reduction is slower than what was initially projected,” the Montpelier Police Department said in a news update.
A reservoir threatened to overwhelm a dam protecting the city on Tuesday and exacerbate “catastrophic” flooding that had already shut roadways leading out of town and had trapped people in their homes.
The Wrightsville Dam, which forms a reservoir four miles north of Montpelier, was nearing capacity and approaching the point at which a spillway would release water into the North Branch of the Winooski River, city officials said.
That would aggravate what the National Weather Service has called “catastrophic” flooding in Montpelier’s picturesque downtown district, where people navigated the submerged streets in canoes, and floodwaters reached the windows of businesses and the tops of vehicles.
The North Branch converges with a second, larger branch of the Winooski near the Vermont statehouse. Downtown flooding was expected until late afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Vermont officials were calling the flooding the worst since Hurricane Irene reached the New England state as a tropical storm in 2011 and caused about $750 million in damages and seven deaths in the state.
The city’s topography — bordered by hills with the downtown in a valley — increases the potential for flooding, Montpelier City Council member Conor Casey said.
“My wife and I live right on the river, and it’s about two feet from coming in the living room,” Casey said. “We’re a bit used to it from Irene, so it’s not totally foreign, but I think the scary thing is that it feels a bit worse so far.”