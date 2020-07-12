New Hampshire residents can expect a warm and rainy start to the week, with a brief cool-down on Wednesday before temperatures rise again at the end of the week.
Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said most of New Hampshire has a high chance of rain with temperatures in the mid-80s Monday, the low 80s Tuesday and a drop into the 70s on Wednesday.
"We'll start warm, cool off a bit, dry out, then warm up again toward the end of the week," he said.
The rainfall Monday and Tuesday will be scattered, with periods of heavy downpours that could last a few hours before a break followed by more rain, Schroeter said.
"It doesn't look like a persistent cloudy, rainy day from start to finish," he said.
Southern New Hampshire has about a 65% chance of rain Monday while Coos County has about a 60% chance and central New Hampshire has about a 48-50% chance, Schroeter said. Cheshire and Sullivan County have about a 40-50% chance of rain, while the rest of the state has about a 60% chance on Tuesday, he said.
The Granite State should expect temperatures in the low 80s again Thursday, the low-to-mid-80s on Friday and a high in the upper 80s on Saturday, Schroeter said.
The is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms at the end of the week, Schroeter said.
Due to the rainfall, Schroeter expects New Hampshire's current drought levels to improve when the new U.S. Drought Monitor map is released on Thursday.
Central and southern New Hampshire fell in the "moderate drought" category, while the northern part of the state was labeled as experiencing abnormally dry conditions in last Thursday's U.S. Drought Monitor map.
There are no signals pointing to an upcoming prolonged heat wave, Schroeter said.